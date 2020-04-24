UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.