Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

