Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

