Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $176.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $167.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $156.14. 280,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

