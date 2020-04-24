Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $176.70. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $4,946,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

