Usca Ria LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. 1,271,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

