Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after buying an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. 9,341,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

