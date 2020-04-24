Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.