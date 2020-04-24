Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

