Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

