Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 36.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Linde by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Linde by 26.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.