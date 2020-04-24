USDx stablecoin Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $114,407.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,545.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.88 or 0.03165907 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00765404 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012834 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,289 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

