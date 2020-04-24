Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 15,791 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.45. 4,060,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

