Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $38,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 22,016,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

