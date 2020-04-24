Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 13.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $329,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,449,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 413,202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 580,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 19,398,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

