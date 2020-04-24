Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.48. 241,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

