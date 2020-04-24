Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

