Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

VEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.23) on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 59.10 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $564.40 million and a PE ratio of -25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.21.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

