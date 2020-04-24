Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $189.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $4,013,335 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.