Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.90. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,335. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

