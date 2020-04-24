Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $234,454.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $234,454.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 73,836,763 coins and its circulating supply is 64,995,834 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

