Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $214.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

