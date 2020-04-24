Virtacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

