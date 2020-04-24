VOLVO AB/ADR’s (VLVLY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 49,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

