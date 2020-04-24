Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. 3,184,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

