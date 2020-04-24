WaykiChain Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

