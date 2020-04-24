Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 123.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Facebook stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,745,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. The stock has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

