Wedbush Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $51.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $52.50 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.10 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Agran Libbie boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 23,731,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,825,185,000 after buying an additional 10,415,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,056,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

