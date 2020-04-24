Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($5.89). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $841.71.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $873.59. 166,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

