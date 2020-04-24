Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/7/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

4/2/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $6,750,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 39,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

