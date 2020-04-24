Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) recently:

4/17/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

4/16/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $59.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/4/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $94,173,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $43,199,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

