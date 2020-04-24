Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):

4/22/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $149.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $146.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,342,000 after buying an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

