Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

4/20/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Phillips 66 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Phillips 66 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problem. To capitalize on the trend, Phillips 66 allocated majority of its capital budget for midstream operations, which will bring in higher margin and strong growth. Precisely, with its oil and gas pipeline network expected to reach 24,000 miles by 2020, the company is an industry leader in the midstream business. Moreover, the firm is well poised to gain on its higher-margin chemicals operations. However, a weak refining business has been hurting the company. Notably, the global coronavirus outbreak has crippled demand for petroleum products, hurting the refining business of the leading energy player.”

3/26/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/24/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Phillips 66 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PSX opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

