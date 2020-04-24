Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Cadence Design Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Cadence Design Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cadence is expected to benefit from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Moreover, an expanding customer base bodes well. The launch of products that include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGol and Tensilica Vision Q7 is expected to drive the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters. Further, collaborations with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform are positives. Additionally, higher investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR, 5G and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Although shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help the company grow in the rest of 2020. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intensifying competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness remain major headwinds.”

3/14/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Cadence Design Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CDNS opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

