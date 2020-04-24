Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

4/22/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/25/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/28/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.51 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

