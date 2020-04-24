Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN):

4/21/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03).

4/21/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 295 ($3.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/26/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/11/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/28/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Insiders purchased 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

