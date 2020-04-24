Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 659 ($8.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/16/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/16/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/8/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 807 ($10.62) to GBX 553 ($7.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 880 ($11.58).

3/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 729 ($9.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 861 ($11.33).

2/27/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.79) on Friday. Barratt Developments Plc has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 669.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

