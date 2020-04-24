Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NetEase (NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/9/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/27/2020 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $366.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $342.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $367.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

