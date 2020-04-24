Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $334.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $316.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.23.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,452. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

