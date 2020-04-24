Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

