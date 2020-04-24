White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,266,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,628,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $887.50 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $887.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,048.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

