White Pine Investment CO Sells 7,660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.