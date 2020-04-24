Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $986.48 and $7.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00586281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006544 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

