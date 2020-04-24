William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $719,639. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

