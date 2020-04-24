World Asset Management Inc Has $2.36 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.66. 1,069,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.46. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.