World Asset Management Inc Has $2.73 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

