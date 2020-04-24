World Asset Management Inc Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

LMT stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. 1,029,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,162. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

