World Asset Management Inc Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. 5,432,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

