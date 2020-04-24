World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.17. 9,124,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

