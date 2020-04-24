World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,417,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

